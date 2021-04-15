2 min read.Updated: 15 Apr 2021, 11:00 AM ISTReuters
Infosys reported a voluntary attrition rate of 15.2% for its IT services segment during the March quarter, up from 10% in the preceding quarter.
Infosys Ltd shares fell as much as 5.5% on Thursday, a day after the Indian software services firm reported quarterly net profit below analysts' estimates and on worries that a spike in voluntary attrition could squeeze margins.
The Bengaluru-headquartered company posted a 17.5% rise in net profit to 50.76 billion rupees ($675.4 million) in the three months to March 31. Analysts had estimated a profit of 51.93 billion rupees, according Refinitiv data.