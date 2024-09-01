Shashank Sharma shares Air India’s new business-first video, says, ‘kidney bechna padega’ fares of past: Watch

  • Air India has recently introduced its new Business-First cabin, garnering praise from early passengers. The redesigned interior features individual cubicles and flat-bed seats, catering to the comfort of taller travellers.

Livemint
Updated1 Sep 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Watch Video: Air India’s luxurious new business-first cabin, Shashank Sharma says, ‘kidney bechna padega’ fares of past

Air India has introduced a new first-class cabin that is setting new standards in luxury and comfort. The airline’s latest offering has been receiving glowing reviews, including from prominent figures such as Shashank Sharma, Founder of GQuant and First Global.

Also Read | Vistara and Air India merger: What happens next? All your questions answered

Shashank Sharma on September 1 praised the new cabin of social media platform X, saying, “The new Air India planes with this Business - First cabin are very, very nice. The individual cubicles are very well designed, and the flat seat length is long enough for the 6 ft me. Food was excellent, wine selection very nice. Service, as always in AI, very warm.”

He added that the new cabins could significantly challenge the high fares of other West Asian airlines.

Here's the video Sharma shared:

 

Air India's on its official website invited passengers to "experience true luxury in the sky" with its state-of-the-art first-class cabin. The airline promises a journey that redefines comfort, with features like 180-degree recline sleeperettes and an exclusive two-abreast seating arrangement, ensuring that the 12 passengers in first class arrive at their destinations fully refreshed.

The culinary experience on board is equally impressive, offering a variety of entrées accompanied by vintage wines or smooth champagne. Passengers can also enjoy duty-free shopping in the Sky Bazaar, which features a range of well-known brands.

Following the merger of Vistara with Air India, Tata SIA Airlines has announced that flights scheduled up to November 11, 2024, can still be booked through the Vistara platform until September 3, 2024. After November 11, 2024, Vistara's fleet will be fully integrated into Air India's operations, with Air India managing all remaining Vistara bookings. In May 2024, Air India clarified that Vistara’s loyalty program would be absorbed into Air India’s Flying Returns program, assuring that lounge access benefits would remain unchanged. However, customers who have purchased lounge access through Vistara might have concerns about how this service will be handled after November 12, 2024.

1 Sep 2024
