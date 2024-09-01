Air India has introduced a new first-class cabin that is setting new standards in luxury and comfort. The airline’s latest offering has been receiving glowing reviews, including from prominent figures such as Shashank Sharma, Founder of GQuant and First Global. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shashank Sharma on September 1 praised the new cabin of social media platform X, saying, "The new Air India planes with this Business - First cabin are very, very nice. The individual cubicles are very well designed, and the flat seat length is long enough for the 6 ft me. Food was excellent, wine selection very nice. Service, as always in AI, very warm."

He added that the new cabins could significantly challenge the high fares of other West Asian airlines.

Air India's on its official website invited passengers to "experience true luxury in the sky" with its state-of-the-art first-class cabin. The airline promises a journey that redefines comfort, with features like 180-degree recline sleeperettes and an exclusive two-abreast seating arrangement, ensuring that the 12 passengers in first class arrive at their destinations fully refreshed.

The culinary experience on board is equally impressive, offering a variety of entrées accompanied by vintage wines or smooth champagne. Passengers can also enjoy duty-free shopping in the Sky Bazaar, which features a range of well-known brands.