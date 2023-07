Mumbai: Mattress maker Sheela Foam Ltd, which is known for its popular household brand Sleepwell, has acquired Kurlon and Furlenco.

Furlenco is a leading furniture company with a strong online presence. It operates in cities including Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi NCR.

Sheela Foam said that it plans to acquire 35% of the share capital of Furlenco for a consideration of ₹300 crore, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments.

Kurlon Enterprises Ltd (KEL) in engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of foam-based and coir-based home comfort products across the “sit and sleep" solution categories like mattress, furniture cushions, pillows and coverings.

The deal will help Sheela Foam nearly double its market share in the mattress segment, Moneycontrol said, taking it to 35%-40% from 20%-25% currently.

About ₹9 billion is expected to be added to Sheela Foam's topline at the consolidated level after the deal concludes, the report said.

The company has been in talks to acquire Kurlon since last year, when local media ET Now reported a deal amounting to $241 million.