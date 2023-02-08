Sheela Foam looks to buy furniture rental Furlenco
The enterprise value of the furniture rental startup is being pegged at ₹500 cr
MUMBAI : Sheela Foam Ltd is in advanced talks to acquire furniture rental startup Furlenco, said three people with knowledge of the development, as the maker of the Sleepwell brand of mattresses looks to expand into newer business categories.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×