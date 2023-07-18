Companies
Sheela Foam to raise ₹1.5K cr to fund Kurlon, Furlenco buy
Summary
- Furlenco deal is expected to close by end of August, and the Kurlon transaction by the end of November
Mumbai: Sheela Foam Ltd, the maker of Sleepwell mattresses, plans to raise ₹1,500 crore through a mix of debt and equity to fund the twin stake purchases in rival mattress maker Kurlon Enterprises Ltd and House of Kieraya Pvt. Ltd, the owner of furniture rental startup Furlenco, said senior company executives.
