Shein’s quest to win over America gets stuck in US-China tensions
Shen Lu , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 28 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST
SummaryThe fast-fashion giant aimed to bridge the divide between Beijing and Washington, but hopes for a splashy US public offering have faded.
Fast-fashion giant Shein seemed to be on a roll. The purveyor of $3 T-shirts, $10 jeans and other ultra-low-priced clothing had become one of the world’s biggest fashion companies, with hundreds of millions of customers. In November, it filed to go public in New York, raising expectations it would be one of the biggest IPOs in years.
