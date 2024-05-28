Shein’s quest to win over America gets stuck in US-China tensions

He came to the U.S. in 1982 to follow his girlfriend, whom he had met at age 14 in a math competition. In a 2006 essay for the Los Angeles Times, Tang recounted how as a 17-year-old in China, he dialed an emergency number for the U.S. consul-general, saying he needed a visa so he could be with his girlfriend. He arrived with only $20—the maximum that Chinese law allowed citizens to take out of the country at that time. His girlfriend is now his wife and mother of their two children.