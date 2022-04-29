NEW DELHI: Shell plc on Friday signed an agreement to acquire Actis Llp’s Indian renewable energy platform Sprng Energy for an enterprise value of $1.55 billion, the firms said in separate statements.

Shell has been placing bullish bets on India at a time when the country is undergoing an energy transition with plans to meet 50% of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030 and increasing non-fossil fuel power generation capacity to 500GW by the end of this decade.

“Shell Overseas Investment B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell plc (Shell), today signed an agreement with Actis Solenergi Limited (Actis) to acquire 100% of Solenergi Power Private Limited for $1.55 billion and with it, the Sprng Energy group of companies," Shell said in a statement.

Mauritius-incorporated Solenergi Power Private Ltd. is the direct shareholder of the Sprng Energy group of companies in India, which has a 2.9 gigawatt (GW) portfolio, of which 2.1 GW is operational and 7.5 GW is in the pipeline. Sprng Energy will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell.

Mint earlier reported about Shell Plc likely to be among the front-runners to acquire Sprng Energy. The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and is expected to close later in 2022. The Sprng sale follows Actis selling Ostro Energy Pvt. Ltd to ReNew Power Ventures in 2018 at an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.

“Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure, has agreed to sell Solenergi Power Private Limited, the flagship company for its Sprng Energy platforms," Actis said in a statement.

Five firms including Shell Plc, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Singapore’ Sembcorp Industries Ltd, ArcelorMittal and Adani Group conducted due-diligence after first stage of the process that saw non-binding bids by 17 firms. The others who had signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) for the transaction included BlackRock Inc., JSW Group, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., KKR, Macquarie Group, CDPQ, Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (OMERS) and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Bank of America ran the sale process for Actis.

“I believe it will enable Shell to become a leader across the power value chain in a rapidly growing market where electrification on a massive scale and strong demand for renewables are driving the energy transition," said Shell’s integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions director Wael Sawan in the statement.

“Sprng Energy’s strengths can combine with Shell India’s thriving customer-facing gas and downstream businesses to create even more opportunities for growth," Sawan added.

Shell is not new to India’ energy space and runs a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Hazira on India’s west coast and is among the few foreign oil companies to have a fuel retail licence in the country. It plans to start gas-fired power generation and storage business in India and has invested in Husk Power Systems and Cleantech Solar Pte Ltd. Shell had set up its New Energies division in 2016.

“We remain committed to the Indian market and its ecological transition, and we hope to deploy a further $1 billion in the region by the end of 2026," said Sanjiv Aggarwal, Partner, energy infrastructure at Actis.

This deal comes in the backdrop of Actis’s plans to invest $850 million in India to build two green energy platforms as reported by Mint earlier. The first platform will focus on setting up grid-connected solar and wind power parks, while the second will cater to the growing commercial and industrial (C&I) segment. Actis, which invests only in emerging markets, has committed $2.1 billion in the Indian market so far spanning the energy, financial services and real estate sectors.

“We look forward to creating more Sprngs with our latest fund, Actis Energy 5," added Lucy Heintz, Partner, Head of Energy Infrastructure at Actis, added in the Actis statement.

Attracted by India’s green economy’ potential large deals are back in play. Recently, a consortium led by the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, and UAE sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. agreed to invest ₹4,000 crore for 10.53% of Tata Power Renewables. The other deals in play as reported by Mint include Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc. looking to buy a substantial stake in Mahindra Susten, and Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd, Enfinity Global Inc. and JSW Group been shortlisted to acquire green energy producer Mytrah Energy India Pvt. Ltd. Also, American private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has appointed Standard Chartered to conduct the sale of its Indian clean energy platform Vector Green Energy.

Prime minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November last year pledged to cut India’s carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, reduce the carbon intensity of the nation’s economy by less than 45% by the end of the decade and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.