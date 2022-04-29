Shell agrees to buy Sprng Energy for $1.55 billion

This deal comes in the backdrop of Actis’s plans to invest $850 million in India to build two green energy platforms as reported by Mint earlier. The first platform will focus on setting up grid-connected solar and wind power parks, while the second will cater to the growing commercial and industrial (C&I) segment. Actis, which invests only in emerging markets, has committed $2.1 billion in the Indian market so far spanning the energy, financial services and real estate sectors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}