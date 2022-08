Sprng Energy, set up in 2017 by Actis, is a renewable energy platform based in Pune, which develops and manages renewable energy facilities such as solar and wind farms and infrastructure assets. Its portfolio consists of 2.9 gigawatts-peak (GWp) of assets (2.1 GWp operating and 0.8 GWp contracted) with 7.5 GWp of renewable energy projects in the pipeline.