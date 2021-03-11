Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

Shell fuel sales fall drives 16% drop in its 2020 carbon emissions

Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 02:36 PM IST Reuters

  • Net carbon intensity dropped last year to 75 grams of CO2 equivalent per megajoules, a 4% reduction from the 2019, Shell said
  • One of the major causes of this larger than expected reduction in 2020 was lower demand for energy, especially for oil and gas, it said

Royal Dutch Shell said its total greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 16% in 2020 as oil and gas sales dropped sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal Dutch Shell said its total greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 16% in 2020 as oil and gas sales dropped sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shell said in its annual report that total emissions from its oil wells to forecourt gasoline sales fell last year to 1.38 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide, from 1.646 billion in 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Shell said in its annual report that total emissions from its oil wells to forecourt gasoline sales fell last year to 1.38 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide, from 1.646 billion in 2019.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Net carbon intensity, the main measure the Anglo-Dutch focuses on in its energy transition strategy, dropped last year to 75 grams of CO2 equivalent per megajoules, a 4% reduction from the 2019, Shell said.

Carbon energy intensity means a company can grow its fossil fuel output while offsetting its carbon emissions.

"One of the major causes of this larger than expected reduction in 2020 was lower demand for energy, especially for oil and gas," it added.

Shell has begun a major overhaul to shift away from oil and gas to low-carbon energy, power trading and retail in order to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by mid-century.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.