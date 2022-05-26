This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shell in talks with Indian consortium to sell Russian LNG plant stake: Report
2 min read.03:48 PM ISTRon Bousso,Nidhi Verma, Reuters
Shell in February said it would exit all its Russian operations, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant on Russia's eastern flank, amid an exodus of Western companies from the country
Shell is in talks with a consortium of Indian energy companies to sell its stake in a major liquefied natural gas plant in Russia which the British company abandoned following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, three sources told Reuters.
The consortium's potential interest in the Russian plant shows how India is willing to move in on energy assets and cheap oil supplies coming on the market as a result of Western companies pulling back from Russia.
