Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Shell India appoints Mansi Madan Tripathy as new country chair

Shell India appoints Mansi Madan Tripathy as new country chair

1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 04:18 PM IST Livemint

  • October, the company said in a statement. Tripathy will succeed Nitin Prasad who has been the country chair since 2016

Mansi Madan Tripathy, new country chair, Shell India

New Delhi: Shell India on Monday announced the appointment of Mansi Madan Tripathy as the new country chair of the company, effective 1 October, the company said in a statement.

Tripathy will succeed Nitin Prasad who has been the country chair since 2016, it added.

''As Country Chair of Shell India, Mansi will oversee Shell Group of companies in India, in addition to her role as Vice President, Shell Lubricants for Asia Pacific. Mansi will relocate from Singapore to New Delhi, her home city, to take up the role,'' it said.

A graduate from the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra, Tripaty has an MBA in Marketing from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

Prior to this, she was vice president of Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific and has held other roles in the company, including managing director of Shell Lubricants India and country marketing officer.

She joined the company from Procter & Gamble in 2012, where she held several regional and global director-level positions.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 04:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.