New Delhi: Shell India has signed Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its lubricants business in the country. The company said it was looking to expand its customer base and will bank on Kapoor’s popularity to do so.

The brand also launched its new campaign and television commercial with the tag line, ‘Rukna Mushkil Hai,’ for its motorcycle oils. It said in a statement that it celebrates the spirit of new India.

Amit Ghugre, automotive sales and marketing manager, for the lubricants business in India said, “This collaboration strengthens our goal to support the hardworking spirit of bikers and power their progress. He is an obvious choice as he has the right appeal and passion for love for bikes that has endeared him to millions of Indians, as a beloved youth icon.“

Kapoor said, “I am happy to partner with them to bring the brand closer to the biker community, to be a part of their unstoppable journey and make a difference."

It also India roped in MTV Hustle contestant Gaurav Mankoti, known by his stage name, Void, to compose a track that features in the commercial.

Advertising spends in India are projected to grow at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow at 16%, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’ Ad spend growth rate for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7% in 2022, it said.

The Indian advertising market will hit $11.1 billion in 2022, led primarily by digital advertising which will grow 31.6% and television ads which are expected to increase at 14.5%.

TV will continue to command higher share of ad spend than digital this year. While the share of digital advertising in India is seen at 33.4% as it is the key medium for digital-first brands and consumer tech companies, TV will garner a 41.8% share in 2022 as it has seen full recovery, boosted by fresh content and sports events such as the Indian Premier League. The report said significant growth is forecast in over-the-top (OTT) platforms, connected TV, online gaming, and e-commerce.