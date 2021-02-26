Shell India to enter LNG retailing

Royal Dutch Shell 's India unit, Shell India is planning to enter retailing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in India, said a company official today.

Last June, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) allowed any eligible entity to set up an LNG station anywhere in the country. This was done to not only promote LNG as an alternative fuel for heavy vehicles but also help reduce the country’s dependence on oil, over 80% of which is imported in the country.

"We have an aspiration to build a number of retail sites which will be able to dispense LNG," said Ajay Shah, vice president, Shell Energy Asia in an interview.

Shah, declined to mention the number of LNG sites the company is looking at but said Shell is exploring industry partnerships with other players and holders of LNG capacity, to further the company’s reach and penetration in the market.

Infrastructure, said Shah, is currently a bottleneck in the country and it needs partnerships and willingness to take risks.

Shell is one of the few international oil companies operating in India. In addition to its presence across upstream, integrated gas, downstream and renewable energy in the country, Shell also has the Shell Technology Centre Bangalore, (STCB). The centre is one of its three global hubs for technology, after Houston and Amsterdam.

According to Shell’s LNG Outlook 2021, Asia is expected to drive nearly 75% of demand for LNG by 2040 as domestic gas production declines and LNG substitutes higher emission energy sources, tackling air quality concerns and meeting emissions targets.

Natural gas emits between 45% and 55% fewer greenhouse gas emissions and less than one-tenth of the air pollutants than coal when used to generate electricity.

Post the outbreak of the pandemic, China and India led the recovery in demand for LNG. While India increased imports by 11% in 2020 as it took advantage of lower-priced LNG to supplement its domestic gas production, China increased its LNG imports by 7 million tonnes to 67 million tonnes, an 11% increase for the year.

Shah also sees the trucked LNG as an attractive segment for Shell's presence. Last month, the company launched operation of its small-scale truck-loading unit at its LNG import terminal at Hazira in Gujarat. The truck-loading unit will augment Shell's natural gas supply offerings in India to include the supply of LNG via trucks.

"Today there is no LNG trucks in India, but we anticipate it will grow. Like in China, a decade ago there were no LNG trucks but today there are 13 million tonnes of LNG being sold into transportation in China," added Shah.

Traditionally, gas in India is transported through pipelines connected to gas fields or through LNG import terminals. Trucking LNG will provide an option to increase the fuel's reach to small-scale users, city gas distribution and areas not yet connected by pipelines.

Shell owns and operates a 5 million tonnes a year LNG import terminal at Hazira (Surat), Gujarat since 2005 a

In January 2019, Shell acquired additional 26% equity in the Hazira Terminal from French energy major Total Gaz Electricite Holdings to create a fully owned and integrated Shell value chain - supply from its global LNG portfolio, regasification at the Hazira facility, and downstream customer sales.

