Shell launches $8.5bn share buyback as energy prices boost 4Q earnings

The company said it is launching a share buyback of $8.5 billion for the first half of 2022, comprising $5.5 billion of proceeds from the Permian divestment and $3.0 billion as part of the capital allocation framework. In addition, Shell declared a quarterly dividend of 24 cents a share, unchanged from the third quarter, and forecast that the payment for the first quarter of 2022 will increase around 4% to 25 cents a share.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}