Shell Lubricants to sell EV battery coolants in India

“Indian operations registered a 12% growth last year over 2019, and things are looking bright even in 2022, which will be better than the 2021 performance. India is a really important market for us. We want to double the business in India. We’re looking to really increase our reach from the 50,000 points that we have today to 100,000 points. We want to bank on some of the new products that we’re introducing over the last couple of months," De Haans said.