Shell Pakistan to sell 77% of stake, PTI leader Farrukh Habib lambasts Shehbaz Sharif govt2 min read 14 Jun 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Shell Pakistan said its parent company, Shell unit Shell Petroleum Company, would be exiting Pakistan with the sale of its 77% shareholding in the in the local business.
With Shell Limited on 14 June announcing to sell 77 percent of its stake in Shell Pakistan Limited, Pakistan's former Minister of State for Information and PTI West Punjab president Farrukh Habib hit out at Shehbaz Sharif-led government, calling it a 'fascist regime'.
