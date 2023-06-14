Business News/ Companies / News/  Shell Pakistan to sell 77% of stake, PTI leader Farrukh Habib lambasts Shehbaz Sharif govt
Shell Pakistan to sell 77% of stake, PTI leader Farrukh Habib lambasts Shehbaz Sharif govt

 2 min read 14 Jun 2023, 09:49 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

Earlier in the day, Shell Pakistan said its parent company, Shell unit Shell Petroleum Company, would be exiting Pakistan with the sale of its 77% shareholding in the in the local business.

FILE PHOTO: A Shell oil and gas sign is pictured near Nowshera, Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: A Shell oil and gas sign is pictured near Nowshera, Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo (REUTERS)

With Shell Limited on 14 June announcing to sell 77 percent of its stake in Shell Pakistan Limited, Pakistan's former Minister of State for Information and PTI West Punjab president Farrukh Habib hit out at Shehbaz Sharif-led government, calling it a 'fascist regime'.

Taking to Twitter, Habib wrote, “Multinationals are on way out from Pakistan, now Shell has decided to sell its shareholding from Pakistan. The reasons include a highly uncertain political environment, regulated markets, capital controls, import restrictions, policy inconsistency, and higher taxes. Big multinational companies like Shell divestment, who have catered to Pakistan for more than 50 years will give a very bad signal and completely no confidence in Shehbaz Sharif Fascist regime."

He also shared SPL's stock regulatory filing with his tweet.

Earlier in the day, Shell Pakistan said its parent company, Shell unit Shell Petroleum Company, would be exiting Pakistan with the sale of its 77% shareholding in the in the local business.

ALSO READ: IMF loan remains locked for crisis-hit Pakistan, FM Ishaq Dar hints at ‘Plan B’. Details here

The firm took the step after SPL suffered losses in 2022 due to exchange rates, the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, and overdue receivables.

"To support its intention to high-grade and simplify its portfolio, Shell Petroleum Company Ltd... has initiated a sales process to sell its 77.42% shareholding in Shell Pakistan Ltd," Reuters quoted a spokesperson for Shell Pakistan.

The selling of stakes includes all of SPL’s Downstream businesses and SPL’s 26% ownership of Pak-Arab Pipeline Company Ltd (PAPCO), added the spokesperson.

SPL, listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, had added in the regulatory filing that the announcement 'does not impact SPL's current business operations, which continue'.

Providing more information, the spokesperson said, "Shell has entered into a process and wants to be transparent. These decisions are not taken lightly, and Shell’s focus will now be on pursuing a safe and smooth divestment and continuing to deliver safe, reliable operations."

Compared with $15.1 billion in 2021, Shell racked up $2.1 billion in divestment proceeds in 2022, reported Reuters.

With agency inputs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
14 Jun 2023
