“As stated at Capital Markets Day in June 2023, we are working to grow our renewables portfolio as part of an integrated power business in the key market of India. To be clear, there is no strategic review of Sprng Energy group. We continue to develop new projects under Sprng," the spokesperson emphasized. "In line with our Capital Markets Day guidance, we explore opportunities to work with investors who want to deploy capital on de-risked operational assets. This focus on capital discipline will enable Shell to further accelerate growth of our renewables portfolio."