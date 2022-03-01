LONDON : Shell PLC said it would exit its joint ventures with Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC, a day after BP PLC said it would divest its nearly 20% stake in Russia’s state-controlled oil producer Rosneft.

Shell cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said it would also end its involvement in financing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, a natural gas pipeline project recently sanctioned by the U.S.

Shell owns a 27.5% stake in a major offshore gas project in Russia’s far east that is 50% owned by Gazprom and supplies around 4% of the world’s liquefied-natural gas market.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.