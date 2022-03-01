Shell to exit joint ventures with Gazprom, citing Russia invasion of Ukraine

Energy giant’s move follows BP decision to divest its stake in Russia’s state-controlled oil producer Rosneft

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

LONDON : Shell PLC said it would exit its joint ventures with Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC, a day after BP PLC said it would divest its nearly 20% stake in Russia’s state-controlled oil producer Rosneft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LONDON : Shell PLC said it would exit its joint ventures with Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC, a day after BP PLC said it would divest its nearly 20% stake in Russia’s state-controlled oil producer Rosneft.

Shell cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said it would also end its involvement in financing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, a natural gas pipeline project recently sanctioned by the U.S. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Shell owns a 27.5% stake in a major offshore gas project in Russia’s far east that is 50% owned by Gazprom and supplies around 4% of the world’s liquefied-natural gas market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}