Shell to exit joint ventures with Gazprom, citing Russia invasion of Ukraine

Shell to exit joint ventures with Gazprom, citing Russia invasion of Ukraine1 min read . 08:40 PM IST
Energy giant’s move follows BP decision to divest its stake in Russia’s state-controlled oil producer Rosneft
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Energy giant’s move follows BP decision to divest its stake in Russia’s state-controlled oil producer Rosneft
LONDON : Shell PLC said it would exit its joint ventures with Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC, a day after BP PLC said it would divest its nearly 20% stake in Russia’s state-controlled oil producer Rosneft.
LONDON : Shell PLC said it would exit its joint ventures with Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC, a day after BP PLC said it would divest its nearly 20% stake in Russia’s state-controlled oil producer Rosneft.
Shell cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said it would also end its involvement in financing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, a natural gas pipeline project recently sanctioned by the U.S.
Shell cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said it would also end its involvement in financing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, a natural gas pipeline project recently sanctioned by the U.S.
Shell owns a 27.5% stake in a major offshore gas project in Russia’s far east that is 50% owned by Gazprom and supplies around 4% of the world’s liquefied-natural gas market.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!