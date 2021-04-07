Shell to make first profit from oil output since pandemic

Shell also published its annual sustainability report on Wednesday. It reiterated its carbon foot print declined last year as a result of the pandemic-induced demand drop and asset sales. The company has promised to slash greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades and has linked the pay of more than 16,500 staff to a target of reducing the carbon intensity of its products by 6% to 8% by 2023.

