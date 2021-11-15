Shell to move HQ to London, in historic shift amid energy transition

Just weeks ago, activist investor Third Point LLC said it had built a stake in Shell and called for the breakup of the company to improve its environmental and financial performance. Shell has since defended its business model, saying its strategy and customers were best served by retaining its collection of assets and that its legacy oil-and-gas operations were needed to fund its investments in lower-carbon energy. Third Point didn’t address Shell’s share structure in its note to its own investors, in which it contemplated possible improvements to the company.