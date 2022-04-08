Shell warns of up to $5 billion hit from Russia exit

Shell said on Feb. 28 that it would end its involvement in financing the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline project. Shell also said it would exit its 27.5% stake in a major offshore gas project in Russia’s Far East that is 50% owned by Gazprom and supplies around 4% of the world’s liquefied-natural-gas market. The company said at that time that the value of its noncurrent assets tied to its Russian ventures was about $3 billion.