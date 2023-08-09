‘Shift to luxury cars will gain pace as EV market matures’3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Mercedes Benz India plans to launch 3-4 more EVs in the country within 12-18 months
New Delhi: A fast-maturing electric vehicle market in India will prove to be a tipping point for faster penetration of luxury vehicles, as the EV mass market price points shift from ₹10 lakh- ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh- ₹35 lakh, making the transition from mass market to luxury vehicle “more gradual" and “easier", said Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive, Mercedes Benz India.