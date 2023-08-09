New Delhi: A fast-maturing electric vehicle market in India will prove to be a tipping point for faster penetration of luxury vehicles, as the EV mass market price points shift from ₹10 lakh- ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh- ₹35 lakh, making the transition from mass market to luxury vehicle “more gradual" and “easier", said Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive, Mercedes Benz India.

The company, which sells only two electric models in India—its flagship EQS sedan and a seven-seater electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) EQB—said it will launch three to four EVs within 12-18 months. However, EVs are not the “top priority" for Mercedes, due to a lack of availability globally.

“We are confident EVs will be 25% of sales in the next three years, but it’s not like it is the top agenda right now, because before product introduction, availability must be secured. That is something we have learned in the last few years. A lot of customer dissatisfaction also comes when you launch a car but don’t make it available. So, when we get allocations in terms of availability, we will accelerate our plans," Iyer added.

Mercedes Benz, however, says it will not come in at more affordable price categories when it comes to EVs. “We are very clear in our strategy that we will focus on top-end. We won’t chase volumes for any cost. Eventually we will also have entry levels, but we believe EVs will flow top-down in our portfolio", Iyer said.

Despite the flurry of luxury car model launches, the category still makes up only about 1% of India’s passenger vehicle market. While the economic drivers that will hasten this growth are already in place, the “cultural transformation" in India in five to seven years could meaningfully scale volumes, Iyer said.

“India’s passenger vehicle market has been growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6-8%, and the CAGR of luxury passenger vehicles is around 10%. So, from luxury cars accounting for 0.9% of the PV market, to 1% or 1.1%, it is growing in small increments. But you can see a very smooth and slow growth in penetration. This is pure economics of growth, but other side is cultural changes—when people are more inclined to buying luxury vehicles. When the two merge, we will be far more confident that the penetration of this segment will increase. Moreover, I think the tipping point will be electric, because today with electric cars, the mass market in India which is operating at ₹10 lakh- ₹20 lakh bracket, will all mature to the ₹30 lakh- ₹35 lakh sort of price band. When that matures, the shift to luxury is much more gradual and easier than the big gap between the mass market and luxury car segment of today," Iyer added.

While the luxury car market is out of the “firefighting mode", emerging out of a massive supply chain crisis, led by higher demand post-covid, sustaining this demand is still a challenge for the Indian market, Iyer said.

“The challenges continue when you have to forecast future demand, because the uncertainties are still not gone. We have uncertainty on growth...to what extent it’ll grow, of the market because we have to start planning six months in advance to get the kits, as well as for production. So, we need to really have a view for ordering kits and managing production. On the other hand, we have also seen new products create a lot of excitement. Two weeks ago, we opened bookings for the new GLC, but in the last three to four days, bookings have gone up like a hockey stick. The predictability of this demand is still volatile. But if you look at the order book, if you look at the products we are able to offer, I think we still can be confident we will meet our objectives for the year. We are seeing new order intake coming back to the levels seen in the first quarter of the year, after dropping in May."