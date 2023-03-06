Shift in production ecosystem to boost efficiency

Shift in production ecosystem to boost efficiency2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:28 AM IST
Industry executives said that component manufacturing through government incentive schemes would help India become self-reliant and an alternative to China for global supply chains
New Delhi: India’s manufacturing ecosystem should shift towards integrated platforms which can drive efficiency and economies of scale by providing all elements of the supply chain under one umbrella, said industry executives. They added that component manufacturing through government incentive schemes would help India become self-reliant and an alternative to China for global supply chains.
