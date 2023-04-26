Shigetoshi Torii resigns from Maruti Suzuki as joint managing director

Shigetoshi Torii resigns from Maruti Suzuki as joint managing director1 min read . 03:17 PM IST
Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited on 26 April announced that Shigetoshi Torii has resigned from the post of whole-time director designated as joint managing director.
However, the firm added that Torii will continue to be a non-executive director of the company.
"It is hereby informed that pursuant to the withdrawal of nomination by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Mr. Shigetoshi Torii has resigned from the post of Whole-time Director designated as Joint Managing Director (Production and Supply Chain) w.e.f. close of business hours of 26th April, 2023," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing.
This is a developing story. It will be updated shortly.