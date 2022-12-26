Shikhar Dhawan pads up for new innings, scouts for sports tech firms

“I know I am a versatile person with a lot of potential, but I also realize the importance of diversifying, as even though cricket is my bread and butter, and I have been playing for the country, the time on the field is limited. The natural progression is you start doing commentary or become a coach or an expert, but I wanted to think beyond, challenge myself and turn those challenges into opportunities. This is why we launched Da One Group, which looks after my investments and businesses. I have also understood that when you have an amazing team, you don’t have to worry at all. I have a great team, which does all the hard work," Dhawan said.