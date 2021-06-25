Shilpa Medicare on Friday announced that the company has received an in-principle approval from Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and sale of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG).

2DG has been given emergency approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for COVID-19 patients in the country. Shilpa Medicare Limited is only the second company in India to have entered into similar arrangement with DRDO, the company said in an exchange filing.

''Shilpa has been continuously striving to contribute towards the fight against COVID-19 and this is yet another step by Shilpa after its recently announced arrangement for manufacture and supply of Sputnik V vaccine,'' the company said.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare were up nearly 4% at ₹572.6 per share on the BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.