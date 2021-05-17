Shilpa Medicare Limited has tied up with Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited (DRL) for the production of Sputnik V vaccine . The company on Monday announced that its whole owned subsidiary Shilpa Biologicals (SBPL) has entered into a 3-year definitive agreement with Dr Reddy's for production-supply for Sputnik V vaccine from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka.

The targeted production of the dual vector Sputnik V for the fIrst 12 months is 50 million doses (50 million of Component 1 and 50 million of component 2), from the date of start of commercial production, Shilpa Medicare said in an exchange filing.

DRL has partnered with HVI/RDIF for clinical development of the vaccine and has distribution rights in geographies including India. DRL will facilitate the transfer of the sputnik technology to SBPL.

Under the agreement, SBPL will be responsible for manufacture of the vaccine, while DRL is responsible for distribution/marketing of the vaccine in its marketing territories.

The companies are also exploring the option to manufacture Sputnik Light, a single dose version of the vaccine in the near future, it said.

Shilpa Medicare added that it views Biologics as a strategic growth area and has made signifIcant investments in setting up a High end, Flexible Biologics facility in Dharwad to cater to the requirements of the fast growing biologics field, that include the adenoviral, subunit & DNA vaccines, Monoclonal antibodies & fusion proteins.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.