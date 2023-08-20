Shimla hotels grapple with Aug travel disruptions1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Hotel rates in Shimla have softened due to cancellations caused by heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.
New Delhi: Travel agencies have reported a softening of hotel rates for the next 7-10 days in and around Shimla, in the wake of a wave of cancellations for hill getaways due to rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. The dip in rates followed a bustling weekend, when most hotels had raised tariffs by 30%.