Business News/ Companies / News/  Shimla hotels grapple with Aug travel disruptions

Shimla hotels grapple with Aug travel disruptions

1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:45 PM IST Varuni Khosla

Hotel rates in Shimla have softened due to cancellations caused by heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

A view of Shimla.

New Delhi: Travel agencies have reported a softening of hotel rates for the next 7-10 days in and around Shimla, in the wake of a wave of cancellations for hill getaways due to rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. The dip in rates followed a bustling weekend, when most hotels had raised tariffs by 30%.

According to travel portals, this weekend saw 10-15% cancellations to the hills and hotel owners may see a similar trend during the next weekend.

Between 11 and 17 August online travel agency Cleartrip saw a huge drop in demand for the hills with 80% hotel room nights getting cancelled, said Manu Sashidharan, head of hotels and accommodations at Flipkart-owned Cleartrip.

Consequently, room rate for Taj Resort and Spa, in Shimla’s Theog, which hovered around 15,000-20,000 has fallen to 11,500 for the coming weekend and the subsequent week. Similarly, the Oberoi-owned Wildflower Hall, known for its rack-rate of 50,000 per night for the most affordable room without taxes, is now available at a 36% lower rate of 32,000.

According to travel operators, Himachal Pradesh was witnessing high tourist footfall this year, with Shimla maintaining pole position. However, unrelenting rains and floods took a toll on the state’s tourism resulting in a 5-10% fall in occupancy across all tiers, including value, premium and luxury hotels.

Given prevailing travel sentiments this season, some travellers are shifting focus to alternative locations such as Munnar, Coorg, Coonoor, Kodaikanal, Ooty, and the North East. Also, there is growing interest in safaris, outdoor camping, trekking, and easily accessible nearby destinations, said Rajeev Kale, president and country head of holidays, MICE and visas Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

Yatra.com’s head of hotels, partnerships and affiliate businesses Rakesh Kumar Rana said 60-65% of bookings for Himachal happens in the last minute, which has helped mitigate mass cancellations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 10:45 PM IST
