Shine.com cautions people against fake job offers1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 11:04 AM IST
Shine.com said that it 'neither charges money or any other consideration from any candidate/job seekers for an interview nor do we guarantee any job'
Shine.com said that it 'neither charges money or any other consideration from any candidate/job seekers for an interview nor do we guarantee any job'
Listen to this article
Shine.com, in a public notice, has cautioned people to be alert “from the fraudsters/fake websites /weblinks/SMS/ payment links /calls who are wrongly using the brand name of Shine.com or demanding money for a guaranteed placement or interview or fake refund/providing of services."