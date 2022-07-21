Shine.com, in a public notice, has cautioned people to be alert “from the fraudsters/fake websites /weblinks/SMS/ payment links /calls who are wrongly using the brand name of Shine.com or demanding money for a guaranteed placement or interview or fake refund/providing of services."

Shine.com said that it “neither charges money or any other consideration from any candidate/job seekers for an interview nor do we guarantee any job."

Kindly note that company or any of its affiliates or employees shall not be held responsible for any such transactions, Shine.com said.

Shine.com, which is a domain and job search portal owned and operated by HT Media Limited, in a public notice informed the general public that it has three official websites - https://www.shine.com and https://learning.shine.com, https://www.recruiter.shine.com - and no other web links/websites are associated with Shine.com.