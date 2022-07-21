OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Shine.com cautions people against fake job offers
Listen to this article

Shine.com, in a public notice, has cautioned people to be alert “from the fraudsters/fake websites /weblinks/SMS/ payment links /calls who are wrongly using the brand name of Shine.com or demanding money for a guaranteed placement or interview or fake refund/providing of services."

Shine.com said that it “neither charges money or any other consideration from any candidate/job seekers for an interview nor do we guarantee any job."

Kindly note that company or any of its affiliates or employees shall not be held responsible for any such transactions, Shine.com said. 

Shine.com, which is a domain and job search portal owned and operated by HT Media Limited, in a public notice informed the general public that it has three official websites - https://www.shine.com and https://learning.shine.com, https://www.recruiter.shine.com - and no other web links/websites are associated with Shine.com. 

 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout