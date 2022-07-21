Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Shine.com cautions people against fake job offers

Shine.com cautions people against fake job offers

Shine.com is a domain and job search portal owned and operated by HT Media Limited.
1 min read . 11:04 AM ISTLivemint

Shine.com said that it 'neither charges money or any other consideration from any candidate/job seekers for an interview nor do we guarantee any job'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shine.com, in a public notice, has cautioned people to be alert “from the fraudsters/fake websites /weblinks/SMS/ payment links /calls who are wrongly using the brand name of Shine.com or demanding money for a guaranteed placement or interview or fake refund/providing of services."

Shine.com, in a public notice, has cautioned people to be alert “from the fraudsters/fake websites /weblinks/SMS/ payment links /calls who are wrongly using the brand name of Shine.com or demanding money for a guaranteed placement or interview or fake refund/providing of services."

Shine.com said that it “neither charges money or any other consideration from any candidate/job seekers for an interview nor do we guarantee any job."

Shine.com said that it “neither charges money or any other consideration from any candidate/job seekers for an interview nor do we guarantee any job."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Kindly note that company or any of its affiliates or employees shall not be held responsible for any such transactions, Shine.com said. 

Shine.com, which is a domain and job search portal owned and operated by HT Media Limited, in a public notice informed the general public that it has three official websites - https://www.shine.com and https://learning.shine.com, https://www.recruiter.shine.com - and no other web links/websites are associated with Shine.com. 

 

 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.