Shinjini Kumar, Citigroup’s consumer bank head in India, to leave after 3 years

1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 04:28 PM IST Suvashree Ghosh , Bloomberg

Shinjini Kumar, who handled Citigroup's consumer businesses across India, including retail banking, wealth management, credit cards and mortgages, will leave at the end of September

Citigroup Inc.’s head of consumer banking in India, Shinjini Kumar, plans to step down from her role after three years with the U.S. bank.

Kumar, who handled Citigroup’s consumer businesses across India, including retail banking, wealth management, credit cards and mortgages, will leave at the end of September, according to a representative for the bank.

Kumar joined Citigroup in India in June 2017 from fintech firm Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd., where she was the chief executive officer of Paytm Payments Bank.

She also spent 17 years working at the Reserve Bank of India handling foreign direct investments, as well as the supervision of banks and shadow lenders.

