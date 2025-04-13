‘Shipping death’: Anti-aging influencer Bryan Johnson schools Indian-origin CEO against ‘3 all nighters’

Bryan Johnson, a millionaire known for being an anti-aging influencer, recently schooled Indian-origin CEO Karun Kaushik over his posts about an employee pulling off ‘3rd all nighter'.

Karun Kaushik, the co-founder Delve, posted on Saturday, “When you step into the office and your founding AI engineer is on his 3rd all nighter...this team never stops shipping.”

Delve is a San Francisco-based startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) agents to collect and verify compliance evidence for businesses.

Bryan Johnson responded to Kaushik's post saying that "3 all nighters" are equivalent to "Shipping death."

"3 all nighters = impaired glucose metabolism, elevated cortisol, reduced BDNF, increased IL-6, shortened telomeres, cognitive decline, suppressed immunity, and cardiovascular strain. Shipping death," Bryan Johnson's comment read.

Who is Bryan Johnson? Bryan Johnson is popularly known for his anti-aging endeavors. He and his son have been praised for looking “like brothers”. They shocked the world in 2023 when they announced they had undergone “the world’s first multi-generational plasma exchange,” along with Johnson’s father, now 71, to try to remain forever young.

The website of Bryan Johnson's Blueprint states that Johnson "has achieved the best biomarkers of anyone in the world" and that "he is the healthiest person on the planet." It says, “He is the most biologically measured person in history.”

Johnson, known for spending over $2 million annually on his extreme anti-ageing regimen, promotes a strict vegan diet, intense workouts, and multiple supplements under the Blueprint brand.

‘The Man Who Wants to Live Forever' Biohacker Bryan Johnson, 47, and his son, Talmage, 19, recently featured in the new Netflix documentary “Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.”