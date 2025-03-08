Shiv Nadar gifts 47% shareholdings in HCL Tech, Vama Delhi to daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Shiv Nadar, who founded HCL Technologies Ltd., has executed gift deeds to transfer his 47% shareholdings in HCL Corp. and Vama Delhi to his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

After the transfer, Malhotra will acquire control and become a majority shareholder of Vama Delhi and HCL Corp., HCL Infosystems said in an exchange filing late Friday. Malhotra will also acquire control over the voting rights in relation to the 12.94% stake held by Vama Delhi and 49.94% held by HCL Corp. in HCL Infosystems.

