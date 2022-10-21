Shiv Nadar most generous Indian, Azim Premji at No. 22 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 12:18 AM IST
MUMBAI : Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies, has reclaimed the title of India’s most generous philanthropist, while Wipro’s Azim Premji slipped to the second spot, according to the latest EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List released on Thursday. While Nadar’s donations to philanthropic causes totalled ₹1,161 crore, or ₹3 crore a day, Premji clocked ₹484 crore.