Shiv Nadar most generous Indian, Azim Premji at No. 2

Donations were measured by the value of their cash or cash equivalents from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022. The list, now in its ninth year, featured 108 individuals who have donated ₹5 crore or more during the period under review. Premji is the only living Indian to feature in Edelgive Hurun philanthropists of the century. His philanthropic contribution dropped sharply, by 95%, this year, because of his exceptional contribution of ₹7,807 crore last year to his two philanthropic trusts. Education remains the most favoured philanthropic cause, followed by health care. Among the other favoured causes, environment & sustainability saw a growth of 46% in donations and skill development witnessed a 103% change over the last year.