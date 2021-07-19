Shiv Nadar, chief strategy officer and managing director of the company, on completing 76 years of age, has tendered his resignation as the managing director (MD) as well as the director of the company with effect from 19 July.

Effective 20 July, C. Vijayakumar, president & chief executive officer has been appointed as MD of the company with a title of CEO & MD for a term of five years. Nadar will continue to guide the company in the capacity of `Chairman Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to the Board’ for a term of five years.

Nadar has been one of the pioneers of the computing and IT industry in India. In 1976, he founded the HCL Group, leading the computing revolution as India’s original garage startup. Under his guidance, HCL evolved from a technology hardware company to India’s third largest IT services company by revenue, surpassing the $10 billion revenue milestone in FY21.

Under his leadership, HCL is credited with the first ‘Made in India’ IT product innovations– the first 8-bit microprocessor-based computer in 1978, the first Relational Database Management System in 1983 before some of its global peers, client-server architecture in 1984, world’s first fine-grained multi-processor UNIX installation in 1989, among others.

He steered HCL to create several valuable joint ventures and alliances with marquee partners such as Hewlett Packard, Cisco, Perot Systems, Deutsche Bank and Toshiba among others that aided the organization’s emergence as a global technology enterprise.

Established in 1994, the Shiv Nadar Foundation has invested around $ 988 million as of March 2021, to create institutions of transformational education that are nurturing India’s next generation of leaders. While the Foundation has directly touched over 34,000 students, its ultimate aim is to create spirals, where every individual student is able to touch and transform the lives of a few others; thereby driving a cascading effect.

