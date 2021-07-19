Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Shiv Nadar resigns, Vijayakumar appointed as MD of HCL Tech

Shiv Nadar resigns, Vijayakumar appointed as MD of HCL Tech

Premium
Established in 1994, the Shiv Nadar Foundation has invested around $ 988 million as of March 2021, to create institutions of transformational education that are nurturing India’s next generation of leaders.
2 min read . 07:38 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • Nadar will continue to guide the company in the capacity of `Chairman Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to the Board’ for a term of five years

Shiv Nadar, chief strategy officer and managing director of the company, on completing 76 years of age, has tendered his resignation as the managing director (MD) as well as the director of the company with effect from 19 July.

Shiv Nadar, chief strategy officer and managing director of the company, on completing 76 years of age, has tendered his resignation as the managing director (MD) as well as the director of the company with effect from 19 July.

Effective 20 July, C. Vijayakumar, president & chief executive officer has been appointed as MD of the company with a title of CEO & MD for a term of five years. Nadar will continue to guide the company in the capacity of `Chairman Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to the Board’ for a term of five years.

Effective 20 July, C. Vijayakumar, president & chief executive officer has been appointed as MD of the company with a title of CEO & MD for a term of five years. Nadar will continue to guide the company in the capacity of `Chairman Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to the Board’ for a term of five years.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Nadar has been one of the pioneers of the computing and IT industry in India. In 1976, he founded the HCL Group, leading the computing revolution as India’s original garage startup. Under his guidance, HCL evolved from a technology hardware company to India’s third largest IT services company by revenue, surpassing the $10 billion revenue milestone in FY21.

Under his leadership, HCL is credited with the first ‘Made in India’ IT product innovations– the first 8-bit microprocessor-based computer in 1978, the first Relational Database Management System in 1983 before some of its global peers, client-server architecture in 1984, world’s first fine-grained multi-processor UNIX installation in 1989, among others.

He steered HCL to create several valuable joint ventures and alliances with marquee partners such as Hewlett Packard, Cisco, Perot Systems, Deutsche Bank and Toshiba among others that aided the organization’s emergence as a global technology enterprise.

Established in 1994, the Shiv Nadar Foundation has invested around $ 988 million as of March 2021, to create institutions of transformational education that are nurturing India’s next generation of leaders. While the Foundation has directly touched over 34,000 students, its ultimate aim is to create spirals, where every individual student is able to touch and transform the lives of a few others; thereby driving a cascading effect.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Australia seeks to block China with stake in pacific mo ...

Premium

Bill Ackman drops SPAC plan for Universal Music deal

Premium

Tax-increase talk prompts wealthy to splurge on muni bonds

Premium

Biden administration to blame hackers tied to China for ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!