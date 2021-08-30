Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shopee dips toe in India e-commerce market with seller recruitment campaign

Shopee dips toe in India e-commerce market with seller recruitment campaign

FILE PHOTO: A signage of Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Sea Ltd, is pictured at its office in Singapore,
02:16 PM IST Reuters

'Shopee is coming to India!' announces a video posted earlier in August

Singapore-headquartered Sea Ltd's Shopee has launched a recruitment campaign for sellers to sell on "Shopee India" and is ramping up hiring in the country, according to Youtube videos and Linkedin postings.

"Shopee is coming to India!" announces a video posted earlier in August that promises free shipping and no commission fees for sellers and buyers.

The company did not immediately answer questions as to whether they would launch in India. 

