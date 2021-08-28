Shopify enlists Bengaluru techies amid talent shortage

For Shopify, outside developers like Chaware and Agarwal are vital to keeping its more than 1.7 million independent merchants happy. The Ottawa company’s platform continues to grow at a breakneck pace -- its merchants had sales of more than $42 billion in the second quarter, up 40% from a year earlier -- and it just can’t add skilled developers quickly enough to keep up.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}