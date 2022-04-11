Shopify seeks to protect CEO’s voting power, split stock

Shopify, which provides software and services to businesses that want to sell goods online, was one of the biggest winners during the pandemic. As people went into lockdown, e-commerce activity surged and Shopify’s stock increased more than 300% between the beginning of 2020 and its peak in late 2021. This year, as pandemic restrictions have eased, shoppers returned to physical stores and the company outlined plans to invest to build its own delivery network, the company’s share price has tumbled.