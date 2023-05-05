Home/ Companies / News/  Shopify to Lay Off 20% of Its Workforce as It Sells Logistics Business to Flexport
Flexport is buying Shopify’s logistics-fulfillment operations, including U.S. e-commerce platform Deliverr, setting up the freight company to add home-delivery services that would compete with Amazon.com for retailer business.

