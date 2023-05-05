Shopify to Lay Off 20% of Its Workforce as It Sells Logistics Business to Flexport5 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Sale of Deliverr and 6 River Systems effectively ends its bid to run its own logistics operation for its merchant customers
Flexport is buying Shopify’s logistics-fulfillment operations, including U.S. e-commerce platform Deliverr, setting up the freight company to add home-delivery services that would compete with Amazon.com for retailer business.
