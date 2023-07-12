Shopify's calendar app calculator shows how much a single meeting costs, aims to cut down on unnecessary meet ups2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Shopify has introduced a calculator in its employees' calendar app to estimate the cost per meeting, with a 30-minute meeting potentially costing up to $1,600. The aim is to discourage unnecessary meetings and cut out wasted time.
