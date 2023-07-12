Leading global commerce company, Shopify Inc, has introduced a calculator in its employees' calendar app which will estimate the cost per meeting taking place between three or more people. Typically, a meeting that took 30 minutes can see a cost of $700 and a maximum of up to $1,600. The goal of Shopify is to discourage unnecessary meetings.

Chief Operating Officer Kaz Nejatian, who built the program during a company-wide hack day, said that the calculator uses average compensation data across roles and disciplines, along with meeting length and attendee count, to put a price tag on the event. A typical 30-minute endeavor with three employees can run from $700 up to $1,600, as reported by Bloomberg News. He also said that the cost can shoot above $2,000.

Nejatian explained that the goal of these initiatives is to change the default answer for a meeting from yes to no. As per him. Shopify is on the move to cut out 322,000 hours and 474,000 discrete events in 2023.

Shopify earlier this year eliminated all recurring meetings with more than two people and even started discouraging meetings on Wednesdays.

In an interview, Nejatian also revealed that even though no one at Shopify would pay $500 for dinner, lots and lots of people spend way more than that in meetings without ever making a decision.

And hence, the calculator is an initiative to explain to employees that time is money.

Bloomberg cited a survey of business leaders and knowledge workers from the project-management app Wrike, which revealed that executives and their employees both say they spend hours each week in meetings that could disappear without consequence. Time wasted on activities like meetings was among the top five causes of inefficiency within an organization.

Further, as per the research of Steven Rogelberg, a professor at the University of North Carolina, also cited by Bloomberg, in total, noncritical meetings waste about $100 million a year at big organizations. Rogelberg has studied meetings for two decades.

In another news, Shopify said it plans to announce financial results for its second quarter, which ended June 30, 2023, after markets close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Shopify’s management team will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

In the first quarter, Shopify's gross profit dollars grew 12% to $717 million, compared to the prior year. Gross margin for the quarter was 47.5% compared to 53.0% in the first quarter of 2022, driven primarily by a higher mix of revenue

from our lower margin Merchant Solutions segment, primarily from the lower margin revenue contributions from Deliverr and Shopify Payments.

Also, the company's total revenue increased 25% to $1.5 billion compared to the prior year, up 27% on a constant currency basis. Meanwhile, total operating expenses surged sharply to $910 million in Q1 of 2023 versus $736 million in Q1 of previous fiscal.