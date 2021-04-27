Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Shoppers return to malls, with an urge to spend

Shoppers return to malls, with an urge to spend

People walk in Mall of the Emirates, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 min read . 05:01 PM IST Esther Fung

  • Covid-19 vaccines, higher foot traffic and a jump in sales are offering hope to a beleaguered industry

Vaccinated shoppers are heading back to the mall, offering hope that the worst of the pandemic downturn is over for this beleaguered industry.

Foot traffic at a representative sample of 50 malls in March was up 86% from the same month last year, according to mobile-device location data from analytics firm Placer.ai.

