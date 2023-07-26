Shoppers Stop to expand affordable fashion footprint

Shoppers Stop to expand affordable fashion footprint1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Shoppers Stop plans to expand its value format chain Intune to 10 stores, targeting the lower-end segment of the apparel market in India. The new format will sell private labels and focus on affordable products for women, children, and men. The company's profit after tax for Q2 fell 41% from the previous year, while sales grew 4%. Demand for apparel retail has moderated since Diwali 2022, but the company expects demand to return to normal in the second half of the year.
New Delhi: Department store chain Shoppers Stop is set to expand its value format chain Intune to 10 stores from the existing three, to compete with major players like Trent’s Zudio and Reliance Trends, strategically targeting the lower-end segment of the apparel market in India.
