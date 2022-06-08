Shoppers Stop hires Sandeep Jabbal as chief digital transformation & information

Shoppers Stop hires Sandeep Jabbal as chief digital transformation & information2 min read . 05:06 PM IST
Jabbal will be responsible for driving digital transformation initiatives led by the brand
New Delhi: Retailer Shoppers Stop on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sandeep Jabbal as the company’s customer care associate and chief digital transformation and information officer with effect from 23 May 2022.
Jabbal will be responsible for driving digital transformation initiatives led by the brand.
Jabbal comes with over 18 years of experience in developing IT strategies and designing and delivering the IT roadmap for large organizations with a focus on digital transformation for enhancing customer experience.
Prior to joining Shoppers Stop, Jabbal served as vice-president, IT, at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., and as head of IT at Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd. He has also worked as a project manager with Birlasoft Ltd and has delivered IT projects in diversified domains including FMCG, retail, finance and manufacturing.
“Digitalization is reinventing businesses and capturing unique competitive advantages. Today, digital transformation is not an option; it is necessary to escape the comfort zone, reinvent and compete in this world overrun by technological advances," said Venu Nair, managing director, and chief executive officer, Shoppers Stop.
Jabbal holds an MBA degree from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune and he is also an accomplished mechanical engineer from VNIT, Nagpur.
“The retail industry is gearing up with hi-tech advancements and Shoppers Stop is leading the change with its distinct offerings and consumer friendly digital platforms," said Jabbal.
Shoppers Stop has 88 department stores in the country. The retailer’s department stores are present in 46 cities; it also has 11 home concept stores and 136 speciality beauty stores offering brands such as M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique and Jo Malone.
The retailer has been focusing on increasing its online sales as competition from online retailers intensifies and newer brands gain a stronger grip on consumer wallets. In FY22, the company spent ₹53 crore building digital capabilities.